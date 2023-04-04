Stephens Inc. AR Has $146.54 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 766,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.0% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $146,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $204.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $230.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.81.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

