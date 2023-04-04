Stephens Inc. AR Has $8.41 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,221 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,281 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $76.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.13 and its 200 day moving average is $90.90. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $107.73.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

