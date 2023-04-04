Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,496 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,260 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $20,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 306.0% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CSCO shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.12.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

