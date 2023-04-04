Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,128 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,247 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

NIKE Stock Down 0.8 %

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $121.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $139.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.98. The stock has a market cap of $188.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

