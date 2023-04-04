Stephens Inc. AR Sells 9,033 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,033 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 325.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,265,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,146,000 after acquiring an additional 967,534 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,946,194,000 after acquiring an additional 472,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 996,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,337,000 after buying an additional 335,206 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.36.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 2.6 %

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,923 shares of company stock worth $22,549,705 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADP opened at $216.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.61 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.38.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.