Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 624.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 896,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,392,000 after acquiring an additional 772,828 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 359.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,932,000 after acquiring an additional 721,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 240.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 940,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,479,000 after acquiring an additional 664,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 21.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,645,000 after acquiring an additional 527,760 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $167.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $201.32.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.