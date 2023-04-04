Stifel Nicolaus Trims Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA) Target Price to $5.00

Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 287.60% from the stock’s previous close.
Movella Stock Performance
MVLA opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. Movella has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $10.76.
Movella Company Profile
Featured Articles
