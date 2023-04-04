Stifel Nicolaus Trims Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA) Target Price to $5.00

Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 287.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Movella Stock Performance

MVLA opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. Movella has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $10.76.

Movella Company Profile

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation is based in Palo Alto, California.

