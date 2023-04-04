Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 4th (BABA, BLPH, BLTE, BTCS, CARA, CBNK, CECO, CIFR, DV, ENTX)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 4th:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $57.00 price target on the stock.

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $2.70 price target on the stock.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$26.00 price target on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Veritas Investment Research.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp..

Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.25 price target on the stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Holding Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group Holding Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.