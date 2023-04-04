Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 4th (BABA, BLPH, BLTE, BTCS, CARA, CBNK, CECO, CIFR, DV, ENTX)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 4th:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Get Alibaba Group Holding Limited alerts:

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $57.00 price target on the stock.

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $2.70 price target on the stock.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$26.00 price target on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Veritas Investment Research.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp..

Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.25 price target on the stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Holding Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group Holding Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.