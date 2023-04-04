StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th.
Azure Power Global Stock Performance
AZRE opened at $2.36 on Friday. Azure Power Global has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43.
Azure Power Global Company Profile
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
