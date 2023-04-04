StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Azure Power Global Stock Performance

AZRE opened at $2.36 on Friday. Azure Power Global has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Azure Power Global by 5,864.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Azure Power Global during the first quarter worth $49,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

