StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Price Performance
Shares of UAMY opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40. The company has a current ratio of 18.25, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62.
United States Antimony Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States Antimony (UAMY)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.