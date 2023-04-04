StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on APTO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $0.64 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62. The firm has a market cap of $59.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 899,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 57,380 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 81.6% during the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 319,106 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 80.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 95,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

