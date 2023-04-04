StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
EML opened at $19.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $119.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.04. Eastern has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $24.35.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.
The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.
