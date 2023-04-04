StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Price Performance

EML opened at $19.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $119.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.04. Eastern has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $24.35.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern

Eastern Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Eastern by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

