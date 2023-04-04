StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EMLGet Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Price Performance

EML opened at $19.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $119.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.04. Eastern has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $24.35.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Eastern by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.