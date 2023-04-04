StockNews.com Lowers Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

Liquidity Services stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. Liquidity Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $415.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $72.28 million during the quarter.

In other Liquidity Services news, COO John Daunt sold 8,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $122,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 30.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.