StockNews.com Lowers SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) to Sell

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered shares of SunPower from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,898,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,169. SunPower has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $28.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.88.

In other SunPower news, CEO Peter Faricy purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $99,675.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 177,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,416.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 425.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,704,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,831,000 after buying an additional 3,810,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,513,000 after buying an additional 51,356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SunPower by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,298,000 after buying an additional 58,212 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SunPower by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after buying an additional 511,085 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 1st quarter worth about $15,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

