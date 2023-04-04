StockNews.com Upgrades Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) to Buy

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Computer Task Group Trading Down 4.4 %

Computer Task Group stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.89. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31.

Institutional Trading of Computer Task Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 181,316 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,568,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after buying an additional 175,858 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter valued at $661,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 213.2% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 43.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

