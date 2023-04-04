Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $102.46.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

