Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Raises Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,377,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,471,000 after purchasing an additional 93,473 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,486,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,816,000 after buying an additional 114,194 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1,297.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,040,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,613,000 after buying an additional 1,894,129 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,087,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,168,000 after acquiring an additional 79,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,010,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,031,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,774. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.04. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.71.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

