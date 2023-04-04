Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Sells 257 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.83. 2,004,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,524,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $81.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.15.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

