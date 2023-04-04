Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Sells 7,852 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTGet Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,852 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.22. 3,618,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,160,870. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

