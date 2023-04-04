Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stryve Foods had a negative return on equity of 140.87% and a negative net margin of 129.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Stryve Foods updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Stryve Foods Trading Up 7.2 %

SNAX opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. Stryve Foods has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62.

Institutional Trading of Stryve Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Stryve Foods by 82.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryve Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stryve Foods by 252.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 42,082 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryve Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stryve Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $1,924,000. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

