Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,652 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $22,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after buying an additional 16,853 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $9.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $579.38. 604,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,393. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $618.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $561.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.24. The firm has a market cap of $223.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.94%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $643.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

