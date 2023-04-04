Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 21,962 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 237,889 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,962 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $31,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.8% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $100,912.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,024,836.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $100,912.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,024,836.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,984 shares of company stock valued at $9,228,819. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $197.95. 2,260,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,003,850. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $218.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.52. The company has a market cap of $197.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 935.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

