Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,351 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $45,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HON. Citigroup lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.13.

Honeywell International stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.66. 971,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,946. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.42. The company has a market cap of $127.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

