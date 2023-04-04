Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 7,067 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.5 %

PM traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.43. 1,068,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,622,110. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $109.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

See Also

