Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.85.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $202.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,725. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.96 and a 200 day moving average of $200.82. The company has a market capitalization of $120.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

