Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 400 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.01. The company had a trading volume of 682,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,422. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.60.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.39.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

