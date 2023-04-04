Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,389 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 72,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 0.9 %

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.32.

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

