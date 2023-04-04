Sutton Place Investors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sutton Place Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Advisory Partners grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.34.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

