Sutton Place Investors LLC Purchases 984 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.48 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $134.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.49.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

