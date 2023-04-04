Sutton Place Investors LLC Sells 14,908 Shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR)

Sutton Place Investors LLC decreased its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,908 shares during the period. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance

FCTR opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08. The company has a market cap of $227.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.04.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Profile

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

