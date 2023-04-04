Sutton Place Investors LLC Sells 5,192 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sutton Place Investors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,192 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $93.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.