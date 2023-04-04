SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY – Get Rating) were down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $24.38. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.
SWEDISH ORPHAN/S Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.38.
SWEDISH ORPHAN/S Company Profile
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, inflammation, and genetic and lysosomal diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B.
