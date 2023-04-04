SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.36% from the stock’s current price.

SWK Stock Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. SWK has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $223.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SWK

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SWK by 8.7% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,000,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,880,000 after acquiring an additional 80,197 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its position in SWK by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 795,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after buying an additional 53,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SWK by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 342,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SWK by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in SWK by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corp. engages in financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceuticals. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions, and inventors. It operates through the Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development segments. The Finance Receivables segment is a healthcare capital provider which offers customized financing solutions to a broad range of life science companies, institutions, and investors.

Featured Articles

