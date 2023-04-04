Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

SLVM opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.81. Sylvamo has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $57.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. Sylvamo had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 98.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sylvamo will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sylvamo news, SVP Thomas A. Cleves purchased 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.37 per share, for a total transaction of $250,641.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,269.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Kevin W. Ferguson sold 2,407 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $119,507.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $275,309.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas A. Cleves bought 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.37 per share, for a total transaction of $250,641.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,269.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the first quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 36.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

