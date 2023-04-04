Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.75

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.75 and last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 1765718 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5,714.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 435.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.