Tangible Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $431.20 (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Tangible token can currently be bought for approximately $2.56 or 0.00009090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tangible has a market cap of $83.22 million and $431.20 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tangible has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.56250057 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,183.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

