Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) Shares Sold by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,871 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Telesat were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Telesat by 376.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telesat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Telesat in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Telesat in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Telesat by 43.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the period.

Telesat Price Performance

TSAT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.36. 3,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,063. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18. Telesat Corp has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $100.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Telesat Company Profile

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

