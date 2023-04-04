Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Chairman Charif Souki Sells 404,400 Shares

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) Chairman Charif Souki sold 404,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $485,280.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,672,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,025.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, April 3rd, Charif Souki sold 630,405 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $788,006.25.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Charif Souki sold 371,145 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $426,816.75.

On Monday, March 27th, Charif Souki sold 571,994 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $600,593.70.

On Friday, March 24th, Charif Souki sold 778,700 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $778,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Charif Souki sold 470,433 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $522,180.63.

On Monday, March 20th, Charif Souki sold 418,299 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $481,043.85.

On Thursday, March 16th, Charif Souki sold 493,014 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $576,826.38.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Charif Souki sold 310,381 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $434,533.40.

On Monday, March 6th, Charif Souki sold 336,990 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $512,224.80.

On Friday, March 3rd, Charif Souki sold 451,150 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $699,282.50.

NYSEAMERICAN:TELL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.27. 7,997,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,877,397. The company has a market cap of $715.67 million, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tellurian Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $6.51.

TELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tellurian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter worth $26,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Tellurian in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.

