Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Tenaris by 345.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Tenaris by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tenaris from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.35.

Shares of NYSE TS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.11. 530,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,559. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.04. Tenaris S.A. has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Tenaris had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

