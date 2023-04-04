Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TDC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Teradata in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Teradata Stock Performance

TDC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,570. Teradata has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $48.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average is $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 135.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradata news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $565,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 145,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,276.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,954,321.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $1,760,182. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in shares of Teradata by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,169,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,991,000 after acquiring an additional 102,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,296,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,634,000 after acquiring an additional 88,515 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Teradata by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,443,000 after acquiring an additional 388,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Teradata by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,950,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,438,000 after acquiring an additional 53,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,673,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,973,000 after acquiring an additional 211,224 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

