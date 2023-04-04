Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Teradata (NYSE:TDCGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TDC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Teradata in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Teradata Stock Performance

TDC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,570. Teradata has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $48.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average is $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 135.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Teradata (NYSE:TDCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other Teradata news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $565,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 145,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,276.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,954,321.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $1,760,182. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in shares of Teradata by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,169,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,991,000 after acquiring an additional 102,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,296,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,634,000 after acquiring an additional 88,515 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Teradata by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,443,000 after acquiring an additional 388,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Teradata by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,950,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,438,000 after acquiring an additional 53,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,673,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,973,000 after acquiring an additional 211,224 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

