TerraClassicUSD Price Down 0.1% This Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $208.02 million and approximately $8.59 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00061964 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00040111 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00017646 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001272 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,976,443 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,556,865 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

