Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Terumo Stock Performance
Shares of TRUMY stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Terumo has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.53.
About Terumo
