Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Terumo Stock Performance

Shares of TRUMY stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Terumo has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.53.

About Terumo

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

