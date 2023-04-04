Tether Gold Price Hits $2,021.01 on Major Exchanges (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, Tether Gold has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Tether Gold token can currently be bought for $2,021.01 or 0.07088039 BTC on popular exchanges. Tether Gold has a market capitalization of $97.92 million and $6.86 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether Gold Token Profile

Tether Gold launched on January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.

The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers’ Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

Tether Gold Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

