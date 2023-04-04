Tezos Price Reaches $1.13 on Top Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00003984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and $25.08 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tezos has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004490 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003222 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 954,175,761 coins and its circulating supply is 932,908,649 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

