The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Allstate accounts for approximately 1.2% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth about $37,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 28.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALL. Barclays lowered their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.85.

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $1.75 on Tuesday, hitting $112.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,265. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $103.20 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.92%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

