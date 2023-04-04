The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 19,049 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.3% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $64,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,558,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded down $5.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.31. The stock had a trading volume of 716,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,747. The company has a market capitalization of $107.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GS. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.30.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

