The Sandbox (SAND) Market Capitalization Hits $948.62 Million

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. One The Sandbox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00002244 BTC on exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $948.62 million and approximately $108.14 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency token created on the Ethereum blockchain and used as the native currency of The Sandbox, a gaming platform where users create, own, rent, and monetize their virtual worlds and experiences. It is used to purchase land and other resources on the platform, as well as to reward players, developers, and content creators for their contributions to the platform. It was created by Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their respective expertise in game development and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

