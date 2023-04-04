The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.39.
Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $226.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $285.00.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.605 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.
