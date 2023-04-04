The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 133.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.41. The stock had a trading volume of 975,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358,300. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.73. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Southern’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

