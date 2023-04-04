The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $172.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.66%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.33.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

See Also

